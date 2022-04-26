Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Dirt is a dirty word

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to warn people about bears as they begin to wake up from hibernation. Officers said the bears are hungry! (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) A bear got inside a car in Larkspur last week. The bear traced the scent of lip gloss that was inside the vehicle. There wasn’t even any food! Bears know how to open car doors. There was no food/trash left inside here, but there was lip gloss. Its scent was enough to entice the bear to check it out. Keep unwanted guests out of your cars by locking the doors & removing anything with a scent.https://t.co/wr9cwDyeKu pic.twitter.com/OXTsuMjyKb — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 25, 2022 (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officers are advising people to lock their cars and make sure there are no items with scents that can lure bears. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

