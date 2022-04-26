ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Dirt is a dirty word

By Boulder County Farmers Markets
Cover picture for the articleFarmers must wear many hats. And we’re not just talking about their sun hats. They plan, seed, plant, propagate, harvest, wash, sell and so much more in between. And for many, there is another very important role in their job: microbial steward. Maybe microbial steward is a job...

Fort Morgan Times

Colorado Master Gardener Leslie Weinshim: A look at tree varieties

Spring is here and many of you may be planning on planting trees on your property this season. You are most likely also deciding what variety of tree(s) to plant. With so many tree varieties to choose from, it can be overwhelming and confusing to make this choice; however, with some good information to guide you, this can be a less confusing experience.
COLORADO STATE
9News

Expert says Coloradans shouldn't ditch masks entirely as mask mandates end

COLORADO, USA — Despite warnings from some Colorado medical experts about possible increases in COVID-19 cases, Denver International Airport and the Regional Transportation District recently announced they would be eliminating the requirement for masks at the airport and on RTD vehicles and properties. The announcement followed a judge's ruling that struck down the federal mask mandate covering air travel.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

What Is It That They’re Building South of the Larimer County Landfill?

Driving or biking along Taft Hill Road, on the south side of Fort Collins, you become used to only seeing the landfill as you approach Trilby Road. That's changed. When you don't get over to the west side of Fort Collins often enough, you're bound to see new things pop up now, and again. This one caught me by surprise, because it's next to the landfill and close to that "buffer zone" between Fort Collins and Loveland.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Bear Destroys Car Interior After Being Lured By The Scent Of Lip Gloss

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to warn people about bears as they begin to wake up from hibernation. Officers said the bears are hungry! (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) A bear got inside a car in Larkspur last week. The bear traced the scent of lip gloss that was inside the vehicle. There wasn’t even any food! Bears know how to open car doors. There was no food/trash left inside here, but there was lip gloss. Its scent was enough to entice the bear to check it out. Keep unwanted guests out of your cars by locking the doors & removing anything with a scent.https://t.co/wr9cwDyeKu pic.twitter.com/OXTsuMjyKb — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 25, 2022 (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officers are advising people to lock their cars and make sure there are no items with scents that can lure bears. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
LARKSPUR, CO
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
9NEWS

This is why ice cream trucks are banned in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — I scream, you scream, we all scream when the ice cream truck comes around the block. Except for residents in Aurora. That's right, ice cream trucks are banned in the city under sections 26-347 and 26-248 in the municipal code. Section 26-347 prohibits the selling of...
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shake Shack opens location featuring its 1st drive-thru in Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The fast-casual restaurant, Shake Shack opened its new location in the southernmost region in Colorado. According to 9News, its newest restaurant is located at 6489 Promenade Parkway in Castle Rock. It's the first Shake Shack in Colorado to feature a drive-thru and the fifth Shake Shack restaurant in the country The post Shake Shack opens location featuring its 1st drive-thru in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
9NEWS

Mountain lion attacks dog on Nederland trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A woman in Boulder County said a mountain lion attacked her dog while they were out running on a trail. Sarah Jane Romano said the animal grabbed the 2-year-old pit bull, Tali, by the throat, and the dog survived. "She is super ferocious with strangers,...
NEDERLAND, CO
CBS Denver

USDA Designates All 64 Colorado Counties As Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(CBS4) – If you live in Colorado, you now live in a primary natural disaster area, according to the US Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the department listed all 64 Colorado counties as disaster areas due to extreme drought. The designation unlocks much-needed emergency funding for producers to use to replace livestock or equipment, reorganize their farming operations, or refinance certain debts. Colorado has experienced severe droughts in the past. Denver Water’s Cheesman Reservoir during the 2002 drought. (source: Denver Water) Several counties in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma also received the designation. According to the US Drought Monitor, all 64 counties in Colorado suffered from severe drought for 8 or more straight weeks, extreme drought, or exceptional drought.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

An Adult Mini Golf Country Club is Coming to Colorado

A new, unique country club/mini-golf course/bar hybrid is coming to Colorado. The first-of-its-kind mini-golf establishment is going to be called the RiNo Country Club and will not be like any other country club or, for that matter, bar, in Colorado. Location of Colorado's RiNo Country Club. The new RiNo Country...
COLORADO STATE

