Google parent suffers 1Q growth slowdown, profit decline

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE, AP Technology Writer
WRAL News
 2 days ago
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Google’s corporate parent on Tuesday posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2020, the latest sign that the huge gains enjoyed by technology companies during the pandemic are fading into the rear-view mirror. For most companies, the numbers announced by Alphabet Inc. would...

Reuters

Snap warns inflation could hit revenue growth, forecasts higher users

(Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday forecast a rosy outlook for user growth on its Snapchat app, but said supply-chain disruptions and inflation could continue to hurt advertising demand. Shares of Snap fell as much as 10% immediately after the results, but pared losses later on as investors digested the mixed...
BUSINESS
CBS News

U.S. stocks take sharp plunge ahead of major tech earnings

Stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies, including Microsoft and Apple. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240 and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Stocks Slump on China Covid, Rate Worries, Twitter May Talk to Musk, Tesla, AT&T and Week Ahead In Focus - 5 Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, April 25:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slump On China Covid Worries, Fed Rate Bets. U.S. equity futures slumped lower Monday, while the dollar soared and oil prices retreated sharply, as investors pulled back from risk markets amid a renewal of Covid restrictions in China and concerns over the impact on consumer demand from the Federal Reserve's hawkish inflation stance.
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shares of Facebook parent Meta soar despite growth slowdown

Facebook parent Meta's first quarter profit and its count of daily users jumped past Wall Street's expectations despite the company's slowest revenue growth since going public a decade ago. Shares were up sharply in after-hours trading. Meta cut a sharp contrast with Google parent Alphabet, which on Monday reported what...
BUSINESS
WRAL News

Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth

LONDON — Twitter’s quarterly profit, revenue and the number of daily users on its platform are rising but its quarterly report, released days after agreeing to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk, offered scant details about what it expects on the financial front for the rest of the year.
MARKETS
WRAL News

Apple delivers strong quarter, but warns of trouble ahead

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple on Thursday reported strong quarterly results despite supply shortages, but warned that its growth slowdown is likely to deepen. The company said it's still struggling to get enough chips to meet demand and contending with COVID-related shutdowns at factories in China that make iPhones and other products.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
