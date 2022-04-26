Heartland Counseling breaks ground in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Heartland Counseling broke ground on their new home in South Sioux City.

The new facility will be twice the size of their current home on West 21st Street in Sioux City and will be able to hold all their services.

The project will cost around $5 million which most of the money has been raised through grants.

Heartland has been working with the city of South Sioux for nearly two years but they tell us it has been worth the wait.

“At putting us in contact with individuals with grants. They’ve been a huge support in this whole process so, it’s been a long time but it’s been well worth it,”

Hearland hopes to move in by February of 2023.

