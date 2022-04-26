ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Murder arrest made in Columbus for teenager's death

By Zac Carlisle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 27-year-old man faces second degree murder for the death of a 16-year-old in Columbus. Columbus police arrested Tommy Flowers on Tuesday, April 26 for the shooting death of Harvey...

