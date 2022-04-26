ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Bird flu outbreak concerning local farmers

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 3.5 million birds have been affected by the bird flu outbreak so far in the state. Pennsylvania now has the second highest number of affected birds in the country. Four commercial flocks have been affected too, which makes a farmer in Butler County very nervous.

“What’s got me concerned this year, is the fact it seems to be so fast spreading and this close to home,” said Dave Jones, the owner of Jones Turkey Farm in Cabot.

Dave Jones has more than 600 chickens and 2,500 small turkeys. He’s been raising animals at his farm in Cabot for more than 30 years and never heard of an outbreak this bad before.

“If one germ gets into my farm, it will wipe me out. It’s never happened before and I pray it doesn’t happen this year,” said Jones.

He’s doing everything he can to protect his chickens and turkeys by wearing protective gear around them, covering his crops, testing the water frequently and putting up tarps to keep the virus out.

“If I detect one chicken or one turkey with this flu, it will ruin my whole flock,” said Jones.

The outbreak could raise prices of eggs and chicken. Some local grocery shoppers shared their reaction.

“I’m really shocked and surprised to hear that. I didn’t know and its scary because that’s the main thing people eat is eggs and chicken so the prices may be going up real soon. That’s crazy,” said shopper Chanequa Grant.

The PA Game Commission handles wild birds and says eight have tested positive for the bird flu in the state, with five in the Clarion and Venango area. But there’s some good news as the weather gets nicer.

“It’s like most viruses, if the weather gets warmer, it doesn’t seem to persist as long in the environment,” said Seth Mesoras, the Game Warden for the PA Game Commission SW Region.

The Game Commission says the outbreak may die down sometime this summer. They also shared ways people can recognize if a bird is sick, such as if they are having trouble flying.

Here’s more information the Game Commission provided:

The Game Commission is encouraging the public to report sick or dead wild birds to us by calling 610-926-3136 or emailing pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov.

The Game Commission does not advise that the public handle any abnormal, injured, sick or dead wildlife unless authorized to do so. However, if you have a dead wild bird on your property and haven’t heard back from the Game Commission or Wildlife Futures Program within 24 hours, you may desire or need to dispose of the carcass. Disposal via burial or commercial/residential trash is appropriate and will protect scavenging wild birds. If electing to dispose of the carcass, the following guidance is provided:

  • Before picking up the wild bird carcass, put on either disposable or washable gloves. If gloves are unavailable, a plastic bag can be used as a makeshift glove.
  • If performing on-site burial, a burial hole at least 2 feet deep will discourage scavenging. Do not bury wildlife in an area that could contaminate a water supply.
  • If disposing of the carcass in commercial/residential trash, place the carcass in a plastic bag along with any disposal gloves that were used, then place everything in a second plastic bag before disposal.

Once disposal is complete, immediately wash your hands and any non-disposable gloves that were used.

