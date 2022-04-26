ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's P.J. Tucker (calf) available for Game 5 on Tuesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Heat guard/forward P.J. Tucker (calf) is available for Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tucker, GA
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat#Miami Heat Guard#The Atlanta Hawks
numberfire.com

Woj: Phoenix's Devin Booker (hamstring) expected to play in Thursday's Game 6

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is expected to play in Thursday's Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is expected to make his return from his hamstring injury as long as Phoenix's star shooting guard completes his pre-game workout. In a matchup against a New Orleans' unit allowing a 116.9 defensive rating, expect Cam Johnson to play his previous second unit role if Booker is active and starting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Heat Hold off Hawks 97-94, Reach Eastern Semifinals

MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved into the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Atlanta Hawks 97-94. Tyler Herro scored 16, Max Strus scored 15 and Caleb Martin added 10 for the top-seeded Heat, who ousted the eighth-seeded Hawks in five games. And Miami got the series-clincher without Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, both of whom sat out Tuesday with injuries. Trae Young’s rough series for Atlanta remained that way: He finished 2 for 12 from the floor, scoring just 11 points. For the series, the Hawks’ guard shot 32% against Miami’s swarming defense.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Lions trade up, draft Jameson Williams twelfth overall

The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the twelfth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams is currently recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to miss at least the early part of the 2022 NFL season. When healthy, he will join a Lions' offense currently led by quarterback Jared Goff. He will slot in alongside sophomore standout Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in Detroit's passing game.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
numberfire.com

Charania: Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) 'expected to miss entire second-round series' against Celtics

According to Shams Charania, Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (knee) is expected to miss the entire second-round series against the Boston Celtics. Middleton's recovery from a Grade 2 MCL sprain will unfortunately sideline Milwaukee's starter for at least this series and potentially the Eastern Conference Finals. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role for the Bucks until Middleton is available.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Falcons draft Drake London eighth overall

The Atlanta Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London with the eighth pick of the first round of 2022's NFL Draft. London is both the first wide receiver and first offensive player selected in Thursday's draft. He will join a Falcons' offense lacking wide receiver talent following Calvin Ridley's suspension. He should immediately factor into Atlanta's passing game, alongside sophomore tight end Kyle Pitts.
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

All-ACC player Swartz transfers from BC to Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Atlantic Coast Conference guard Cameron Swartz has transferred from Boston College to Georgia Tech. Yellow Jackets coach Nell Fortner announced the transfer, saying the 5-foot-11 player from suburban Marietta has decided to play closer to home next season. Swartz was selected as the league’s most improved player and made the All-ACC first team after leading the Eagles in scoring at 16.1 points a game. She was the ACC’s sixth-leading scorer.
MARIETTA, GA
numberfire.com

Payton Henry behind the plate for Miami on Thursday

Miami Marlins catcher Payton Henry is batting ninth in Thursday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Henry will catch on Thursday afternoon after the Marlins elected to bench Jacob Stallings. In a matchup against left-hander Patrick Corbin, our models project Henry to score 8.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy NASCAR: The Heat Check Podcast for the DuraMAX Drydene 400

Sunday's NASCAR race in Dover will be the first of its kind as a high-banked, non-drafting oval in the next-generation car. How should we approach it in daily fantasy? In this episode, numberFire's Austin Swaim breaks down this weekend's track configuration and practice format, identifies his core strategy for building lineups, and goes through his driver rankings for Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy