Everett, WA

Police searching for suspect in Everett shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at an Everett apartment complex that left a man critically injured, according to the Everett Police Department.

According to police, two men got into a fight inside an apartment at Timber Hill Apartments, located in the 7700 block of Timber Hill Drive in Everett, just after 2:30 p.m.

During the fight, one of the men shot the other, then fled in a vehicle before officers arrived at the scene.

Witnesses told KIRO 7 that the victim, described by police as a man in his 30s, received an eviction notice just a few minutes before the shooting occurred.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

