Atlanta, GA

Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Game 5 on Tuesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Auburn basketball players set to test NBA draft waters

On Wednesday, Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live reported that four Auburn players are early entrants for this year’s NBA Draft. Both Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler have signed agents and will not be able to return next season. However, both allen flanigan and Dylan Cardwell declared for the draft on Wednesday morning without hiring an agent. In simpler terms, both Flanigan and Cardwell will likely return.
AUBURN, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can't Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: "One Got Swept And One Didn't Even Make The Play-In."

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
1460 ESPN Yakima

Heat Hold off Hawks 97-94, Reach Eastern Semifinals

MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved into the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Atlanta Hawks 97-94. Tyler Herro scored 16, Max Strus scored 15 and Caleb Martin added 10 for the top-seeded Heat, who ousted the eighth-seeded Hawks in five games. And Miami got the series-clincher without Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, both of whom sat out Tuesday with injuries. Trae Young’s rough series for Atlanta remained that way: He finished 2 for 12 from the floor, scoring just 11 points. For the series, the Hawks’ guard shot 32% against Miami’s swarming defense.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Woj: Phoenix's Devin Booker (hamstring) expected to play in Thursday's Game 6

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is expected to play in Thursday's Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is expected to make his return from his hamstring injury as long as Phoenix's star shooting guard completes his pre-game workout. In a matchup against a New Orleans' unit allowing a 116.9 defensive rating, expect Cam Johnson to play his previous second unit role if Booker is active and starting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Lions trade up, draft Jameson Williams twelfth overall

The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the twelfth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams is currently recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to miss at least the early part of the 2022 NFL season. When healthy, he will join a Lions' offense currently led by quarterback Jared Goff. He will slot in alongside sophomore standout Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in Detroit's passing game.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Falcons draft Drake London eighth overall

The Atlanta Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London with the eighth pick of the first round of 2022's NFL Draft. London is both the first wide receiver and first offensive player selected in Thursday's draft. He will join a Falcons' offense lacking wide receiver talent following Calvin Ridley's suspension. He should immediately factor into Atlanta's passing game, alongside sophomore tight end Kyle Pitts.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Boston's Travis Shaw in Thursday's lineup against Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox infielder Travis Shaw is batting eighth in Thursday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Shaw will make his third appearance at designated hitter after J.D. Martinez received a breather against Toronto. numberFire's models project Shaw to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Memphis' Steven Adams placed in health protocols on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams was placed in health protocols on Thursday. Adams is not expected to suit up on Friday night after the Grizzlies' center was ruled inactive for health protocol purposes. Expect Brandon Clarke to play a crucial role at the four and five against a Minnesota unit allowing 54.4 points in the paint this season.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Charania: Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) 'expected to miss entire second-round series' against Celtics

According to Shams Charania, Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (knee) is expected to miss the entire second-round series against the Boston Celtics. Middleton's recovery from a Grade 2 MCL sprain will unfortunately sideline Milwaukee's starter for at least this series and potentially the Eastern Conference Finals. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role for the Bucks until Middleton is available.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Texas Forward Dylan Disu Declares for NBA Draft

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team potentially lost a major piece in the front court Wednesday, as junior forward Dylan Disu declared for the NBA Draft, per reports. Fellow Longhorn Andrew Jones also declared for the draft Wednesday. The 6-9 forward can still maintain his college eligibility. Much like...
AUSTIN, TX
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario joining Tigers' bench Thursday

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers appear to be giving Candelario a routine breather. Harold Castro is covering the hot corner and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Castro for...
DETROIT, MI

