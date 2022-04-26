Unattended candle causes $100K in damages during Visalia house fire

A Visalia home was left with thousands of dollars worth of property damage after an unattended candle sparked flames throughout the house.

On Monday, the Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to the 2800 block of West Harter following reports of a fire. When fire crews arrived, they found flames had engulfed the home and were starting to get close to neighboring homes.

"Fires crews made an interior fire attack on the main fire and protected the exposure," said Nick Branch, acting battalion chief for Visalia Fire Department. "Heavy fire conditions were encountered in a back bedroom, and substantial smoke conditions were observed throughout the structure."

Another truck was called to help, and the fire was put out in around 30 minutes, Branch said.

No injuries were reported.

"Lit candles should remain at least 12 inches from anything combustible and should never be left unattended for any amount of time," Branch said. "Don’t use candles in bedrooms, bathrooms and sleeping areas, and remember to blow them out before leaving the room."

Fire officials determined the flames were the result of an unattended candle in one of the home’s bedrooms and estimated the fire caused around $100,000 in property damage.

