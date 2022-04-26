ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley Police to Announce $10k Reward in Alexis Gabe Case

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakley Police Department announced it will hold a press conference Thursday to announce a reward fund for information regarding the Alexis Gabe missing person case. During the press conference, Chief Paul Beard will provide an update on the case and share about the new reward offering. Tip Line:...

