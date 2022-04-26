ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

This Monterey County school sees sharp jump in enrollment amid overall California decline

By David Rodriguez, Salinas Californian
 2 days ago

A Monterey County one-school district experienced a jump in enrollment, while schools across the state and locally have reported decreases.

Enrollment is up about 25% at San Antonio Union School District compared to last school year, the highest in about five years, Superintendent Josh Van Norman said.

The 25% increase accounts for 30 new students.

“This is exciting for us as a district as the current trend in California is declining enrollment down 2.6%, with Monterey County also showing a decline in enrollment down 2.2%," Van Norman said.

The 1.8% enrollment decline in statewide enrollment, on top of the 2.6% record drop in 2020-21, is a combined loss of 271,000 students since the onset of the pandemic. As of Census Day (Oct. 6, 2021) enrollment was 5.89 million students; five years ago, it was 6.23 million, according to EdSource.

San Antonio Union School District in Lockwood, CA serves roughly 150 students from transitional kindergarten (TK) through eighth grade. The rural school site is located about 25 miles from any services.

In the 2018-19 school year, San Antonio was ranked the eighth highest in suspension rates (per 100 students) in all Californian school districts.

New chapter for charter schools: California enrollment drops for first time in 3 decades

Since then, the district's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) has allowed the district to reduce its suspension rate, create a more inclusive and positive culture, and keep students in the classroom, district officials said.

Van Norman believes the rise in registration and decrease in suspensions is a sign the district is "headed in the right direction."

Empty classrooms, quiet hallways: California’s rural far north grapples with declining enrollment

“Being a small school district located in a remote part of the county, who has won a statewide award as well as being recognized nationally, people take note of that," he said. "Parents choose where to send their children and we are extremely humbled that families have entrusted our district with educating their children.”

The average number of students per class at San Antonio is about 19; however, the primary grades have larger class sizes compared to the middle school classes. The district employees nine teachers, with many commuting more than an hour to campus.

Van Norman attributes the district's success to the unique and innovative methods used at San Antonio.

In the 2021-22 school year, San Antonio Union School District was accepted into the League of Innovative Schools , a national coalition of "forward-thinking" K-12 school districts.

"When I heard that we were accepted, I was excited about the new approach we were taking with the school,” said Andrew Kim, San Antonio Teacher of the Year. "I had not heard of the League of Innovative Schools and was excited to be part of a bigger community of educators and administrators who were willing to share and collaborate on the positive things they are doing"

The district also won the California School Board Association Golden Bell Award in the School Culture and Safety category.

“Small school districts, I feel, often get overlooked when compared to much larger school districts," Van Norman said. "This was a way for us and other small school districts to be highlighted for the work being done daily.”

David Rodriguez is the education reporter and staff photographer for The Salinas Californian. For any tips or story ideas, you can email him at drodriguez@thecalifornian.com. Subscribe to support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: This Monterey County school sees sharp jump in enrollment amid overall California decline

Comments / 1

