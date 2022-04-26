ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Xavier Prep boys' volleyball makes playoffs, will host opener Thursday

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun
For the second straight year the Xavier Prep boys' volleyball team is off to the playoffs.

The Saints, winners of back-to-back Mountain Pass League titles, saw their name appear in the CIF-SS brackets which were released Monday.

Xavier Prep (17-6 overall, 7-1 in league) will be at home in a Division 4 first-round game against Claremont at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The senior-heavy Saints will also celebrate Senior night that night.

The Saints made a nice run last year, making it to the third round of the Division 6 tournament.

More playoff brackets coming: The other three spring team sports that require bracketing  will be released in the next week. The high school softball bracket will be released Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The baseball bracket comes out Monday at 10 a.m. And the boys' tennis team bracket comes out Monday at 11 a.m.

Boys' golf

Murrieta Valley 208, La Quinta 220: The Blackhawks hosted Murrieta Valley at SilverRock and came up short despite a fine 40 by Leonardo Perez-Menor. Jonathan Charos added a 42 and was followed by Tyler Garrison (44), Sinjin Armstrong (46) and Jeremy Endres (48).

Boys' tennis

Twentynine Palms: The Wildcats' doubles team of Hunter Branch and Rian Kines won three times Monday in the opening rounds of the DVL individual meet to advance to Wednesday's semifinals at Palm Valley Country Club.

Also winning once on Monday for the Wildcats was the doubles team of Jordan Johnson-Dowdle and Damian Contreras before losing in a tiebreaker in the second round.

