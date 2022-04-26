Palm Springs police arrested a man for suspected arson Tuesday in connection with a house fire that occurred on Tamarisk Road a few days ago.

Richard Wolitski of Palm Springs was charged after local fire and police officials responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Tamarisk Road on Friday. With the residence fully engulfed, fire officials began evacuating neighboring residents.

While on scene, police officers said they spoke with Wolitski, who lived in the house that caught fire. Their investigation revealed Wolitski, 57, intentionally set his residence on fire, according to a statement from the Palm Springs Police Department.

After receiving hospital treatment for moderate injuries related to the incident, Wolitski was arrested by Palm Springs police officers and charged with arson Tuesday. He was transported to the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio for booking.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs man charged with arson in connection with house fire on Tamarisk Road