Natrona County, WY

Almost all of Natrona County's state lawmakers say they plan to run for reelection

By Victoria Eavis 307-266-0592,
 3 days ago

With the 2022 midterm elections approaching, almost all of Natrona County's legislative delegation told the Star-Tribune they plan to run for reelection. Only one challenger has so far announced his candidacy.

Casper Reps. Steve Harshman, Tom Walters, Joe MacGuire, Chuck Gray and Pat Sweeney all said they plan to run again. Additionally, Rep. Kevin O'Hearn, R-Mills, said he'll "most likely" run again.

In the other chamber, Casper Sens. Bill Landen and Drew Perkins said they also plan to run again.

No challengers have announced their intentions outside of Bob Ide, who told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday that he plans to run as a Republican for Senate District 29, which has historically been Perkins' district.

Ide, whose politics are farther to the right than the incumbent, ran against Perkins in 2014 and lost by a mere 39 votes or 1.4%.

Casper Sens. Jim Anderson Charlie Scott are not up for reelection this year. Rep. Jerry Obermueller, R-Casper, did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, said he is not ready to announce his intentions.

Lawmakers recently redrew Wyoming's legislative map as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process. Despite big changes to Natrona County's districts in the reapportionment process, all lawmakers still live in their respective districts.

Liberty's Place 4 U Wyoming is a group formed in response to concerns over the direction of the Natrona County GOP, which tends to lean more traditional conservative with less reliance on allegiance to Trumpism. The organization is looking to recruit "liberty minded" candidates in Natrona's legislative districts.

"Most difficult is that price to unseat the incumbent," Mike Pyatt, one of the leading members of the group, said in a text message. "In this county it will be about $40-50k to be competitive. Then the passion to run hard."

Fellow members of his group requested that Pyatt, a former Mills town councilman, run against Landen, but he declined.

"4 year term is rather optimistic at my age," he said.

Beyond Senate District 27, Pyatt declined to say which districts the group is focusing on.

On the other side of the aisle, the Democratic Party says it has been experiencing more trouble recruiting this year than in the past because of the increase in vitriol and threats.

The main concern potential candidates ask about is personal safety if they run as a Democrat. This was not a trend in years past, said Sarah Hunt, executive director for the state Democratic Party.

Just recently, a county Democratic Party chairwoman and single mom received a package on her front door that called her a "crazy liberal" and contained red, white and blue confetti with Donald Trump memorabilia in it.

"When you're a single mom or ... have small children there, that stuff's concerning," said Nina Hebert, communications director for the Wyoming Democrats.

In previous years, the Democrats would have already announced candidates for the seats months in advance, but none are slated yet. The party is recruiting a Democrat to run in all of Natrona County's districts, but they're most focused on House District 57.

"People are more interested in challenging Chuck Gray than other districts," Hebert said.

Still, no challenger has been announced.

Gray was the sponsor of the Voter ID bill that passed in the 2021 session and has been a leader on a number of successful pro-life measures.

“There is unfinished business,” Gray said in a press release. “We need to control the growth of government.”

More challengers will likely throw their hat in the ring in the next couple weeks, as candidate filings officially open on May 12 and close on May 27.

The primary is Aug. 16, and it feature one of the nation's biggest congressional races between Rep. Liz Cheney and the Trump-endorsed lawyer Harriet Hageman. The race is likely to drive up voter turnout, which will in turn boost voter turnout in down-ballot races like the statehouse.

