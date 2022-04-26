ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Weld County deputy charged with harassment, stalking

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48E1Tf_0fL1xf0j00
iStock

Prosecutors have charged Weld County Deputy John Maedel with one felony count of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of harassment.

Maedel is accused of following and threatening a person who later sought a temporary protection order against him, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

The Sheriff's Office has put Maedel on unpaid administrative leave, the TV station reported. He joined the agency in October 2016.

An advisement hearing for Maedel is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 13, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

Comments / 1

#Stalking
The Denver Gazette

