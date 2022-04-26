Arizona man suspected of DUI arrested in connection with fatal collision in Hesperia

An Arizona man was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after he collided with a vehicle, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old woman from Hesperia.

On Tuesday, Nicolas Patrick Farino, 19, remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set a $250,000. He is scheduled to appear on Thursday in Victorville Superior Court, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials.

The Hesperia Sheriff’s Station reported that at around 9:38 p.m. on Monday, deputies and San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded to a traffic collision at Main and Walnut streets.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 2002 Dodge Ram, driven by Farino, had traveled east on Main Street toward the intersection of Walnut Street.

During that time, a 2005 Jeep Liberty turned left from Main Street's westbound left turn lane with intentions to travel south onto Walnut Street.

The intersection of Walnut and Main streets is not controlled by a traffic signal.

Farino then crashed into the passenger side of a 2005 Jeep Liberty, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its side. The female driver of the Jeep was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Farino, along with his 18 and 16-year-old passengers, were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined that immediately before the crash, Farino was driving recklessly and was also found to be driving under the influence, sheriff officials said.

Farino was arrested after being discharged from the hospital and was booked into the HDDC.

Main Street from Walnut Street to Rock Springs Road was closed for several hours while the Hesperia Major Accident Investigation Team members processed the scene.

The Sheriff-Department’s Coroner Division has not released the woman’s name.

Anyone who has information or may have witnessed the collision is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy T. Rogoff or Sergeant Brendan Motley at the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

