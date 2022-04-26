Biden grants clemency to 78 individuals including Kentucky man

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — On Tuesday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden pardoned three individuals and commuted the sentences of 75 others including a Louisville man.

“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation. During Second Chance Month, I am using my authority under the Constitution to uphold those values by pardoning and commuting the sentences of fellow Americans,” said Biden.

According to the White House, Thomas Perkins, of Louisville, was sentenced in December 2008 to 20 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride and more than 50 grams of cocaine base.

Perkins’ sentence will expire on Aug. 24, 2022, with the supervised release remaining in effect, per the commutation grant.

The White House noted two others who had their sentences commuted after being found guilty in Kentucky courts.

Sergio Acosta , of Montgomery, Alabama, was sentenced in February 2018 by the Eastern District of Kentucky to over eight years in prison and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. The commutation grant said the sentence will expire on April 26, 2023, where the remaining time is to be served in home confinement, and the supervised release will stay intact.

Also sentenced by the Eastern District of Kentucky, Terri Kelly of Rialto, California, was found guilty in November 2009 for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and was facing 20 years of prison time with 10 years of supervised release. According to the commutation grant, the sentence will expire on Aug. 24, 2022, with the supervised release still in effect.

Biden additionally announced new steps to support reentry programs for those who’ve been incarcerated.

“Helping those who served their time return to their families and become contributing members of their communities is one of the most effective ways to reduce recidivism and decrease crime,” said Biden.

