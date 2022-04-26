Pep Guardiola RAGES at Riyad Mahrez for wasting a chance to kill off Real Madrid by putting Manchester City 3-0 up, with winger opting to shoot from a tight angle rather than pass to Phil Foden

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was caught on camera raging at Riyad Mahrez after the winger wasted a chance to kill off the Champions League semi-final first-leg tie against Real Madrid.

City were 2-0 up after just 11 minutes of play thanks to Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus at the Etihad Stadium.

They could have easily stretched that lead to 3-0 moments later, but the Algerian decided to go for glory instead, which proved costly.

The ball fell to the 31-year-old on the counter-attack as he drove toward the Real Madrid penalty area.

But with De Bruyne and Phil Foden to his left for support, Mahrez decided to go for goal himself rather than squaring it for a tap-in.

Mahrez drilled his effort into the side netting and his decision-making left boss Guardiola fuming on the touchline.

He was left to rue his mistake as Karim Benzema reduced the deficit to 2-1 just before half-time.

Phil Foden, however, restored their two goal cushion, despite both Mahrez and Foden missing chances early on in the second-half

Former England striker Alan Shearer was quick to criticise Mahrez, as he told BBC Radio 5 Live: 'Riyad Mahrez shouldn't have gone for the top right corner, it's a simple as that.

'If he had picked his head up, he'd have seen that Phil Foden was free to his left and he's got a tap-in.

'Pep Guardiola is going berzerk on the touchline for that exact reason.'

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr then stuck before Bernardo Silva appeared to put the game to bed at 4-2 with a wonder strike.

Benzema had other plans as he scored a panenka from the penalty spot after an Aymeric Laporte handball, which saw the thrilling clash end 4-3 to the hosts.

City will now travel to Madrid knowing that a draw in the Spanish capital will be enough for them to progress to their second Champions League final in as many years.

The winners of the tie will then head to Paris for the final where they will face either Liverpool or Villarreal.