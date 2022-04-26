ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

County: Burdette Park investigation triggered by irregularities in campground receipts

By Sarah Loesch and Houston Harwood, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gt05C_0fL1xQii00

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — The Indiana State Board of Accounts and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office have both confirmed an investigation involving Burdette Park.

The investigation was spurred by irregularities "relating to the accounting of campground receipts," according to a release from attorney's for the Vanderburgh County Commission.

In the release, it states on Dec. 3, 2021, Burdette Park Director Jerry Grannan referred the matter for investigation to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.

"As this relates to personnel matters and an ongoing investigation, no further information will be disclosed while the investigation is pending," the release states.

SBOA Chief of Staff Jennifer Gauger said there is an ongoing investigation regarding Burdette Park. She anticipates a final report to be released in the next few months.

Evansville parks: Here's what we know about the Brian Holtz investigation

Sheriff Dave Wedding told the Courier & Press his office is investigating but is waiting on the final audit so "that we are on the same page and not conflicting."

Wedding said while preparing Burdette's year-end presentation to the county, park management found discrepancies between the expected income and actual income.

"A comparison of the rentals and maintenance logs with the amount of money collected and deposited showed a significant shortfall," he said.

Wedding said the initial feeling is there's money not accounted for that needs to be investigated.

"If it is short and money's taken, who actually is the bad guy or gal? We haven't pinned that on anybody just yet," Wedding said. but we do know that the park manager was correct in believing he is short funds right now."

Vanderburgh County stated in its release both Burdette Park and the county are cooperating with law enforcement.

Sarah Loesch can be contacted at sloesch@gannett.com with story ideas and questions.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: County: Burdette Park investigation triggered by irregularities in campground receipts

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Investigation underway for missing funds at Burdette Park

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Investigations are being performed for potential missing money at Burdette Park. In December, Burdette Park management performed a 2021 year-end budget review and noticed that things didn’t seem to add up. They noticed that there were discrepancies between the deposits and the money on hand. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campground#Gannett#Sboa
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Impaired Jasper man arrested after driving 105 mph on I-69

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police (ISP) say a Jasper man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after he was seen speeding on I-69. According to a police report, 34-year-old Matthew Hill was seen driving 105 mph in a Toyota Corolla around the 35 mile-marker. Hill showed signs of impairment and failed field […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Name released in fatal Spencer County crash

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have come to light concerning the Spencer County wreck from this morning. ISP says that shortly after 5 a.m., an SUV was traveling east on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. Police say that for unknown reasons the SUV drove off of the roadway, […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UCSO: Two arrested after long drug investigation

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man and a Uniontown man have been arrested on drug charges. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, have been involved in a lengthy narcotics investigation including Jack “Nick” Creighton of Morganfield, Kentucky and Aaron Tate of Uniontown, Kentucky. UCSO says law enforcement agencies conducted […]
UNIONTOWN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Update on shooting in Butler County

Send us your photo of the great outdoors to cNews@KFVS12.com or upload load it in the First Alert Weather App. We could share it on The Breakfast Show Too. Murray State hosts ribbon cutting for United Systems and Software Project Suite. Updated: 53 minutes ago. |. There is a new...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

One dead in State Road 66 crash

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) Westbound SR 66 was closed while authorities worked the scene of the crash at Old Lamar Hwy near the Spencer and Perry County line. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday. The Spencer County Sheriff tells us the coroner has been called to the scene. West bound traffic on State […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

GCSO: Mobile Patrol back online

GIBSON CO, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says that an app that allows people to check out recent bookings is back online. GCSO says that since Mobile Patrol has been back online for the last twenty-four hours, they are considering it mostly fixed. GCSO does note that there might be a few […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Pee bottles regularly thrown at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Bottles full of pee have been thrown at a local business regularly, and now police are getting involved. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says officers were dispatched to the Nail Studio on Green River Road Tuesday morning for a general complaint. Employees claim somebody has been throwing urine bottles at the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

1K+
Followers
889
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy