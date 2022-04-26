ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Brandywine High School hires Justin Kinzie as football coach

By Jack Walkden
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago

NILES — Justin Kinzie has mostly been around large schools during his coaching career.

He's been an assistant at South Bend Washington, South Bend Adams, Mishawaka Marian and was an interim coach for two years at South Bend Riley.

But two years ago he got to experience the small school mentality. And he loved it.

"This past fall at Riley we got quarantined for a couple of weeks because of COVID," Kinzie said. "So I got the opportunity to go to some small school games. And the kids in South Bend will never know what a game day experience is like for the smaller communities."

Kinzie loved it so much that when the Brandywine varsity football job opened up, he jumped at the chance. And Monday night at the Brandywine school board meeting, Kinzie was approved as the new Bobcat football coach.

"Brandywine fits that small school experience perfectly," Kinzie said. "And excited to get this chance doesn't begin to describe it. And a lot of it is the community. The small school feel is incredible. The kids all play multiple sports and the parents are involved in everything the Bobcats do. It's going to be awesome."

Kinzie was 4-14 in two years at Riley, where the program has had just two winning seasons in 20 years. But the program went from a roster of 39 players in 2019 to 64 this past fall.

Besides the stint at Riley, Kinzie has coached under the best, assisting Hall of Fame coaches Elmer Britton at South Bend Adams and South Bend Clay and Reggie Glon at Mishawaka Marian. And since January he's been teaching and helping out in the weight room under Hall of Fame coach Scot Shaw at Niles.

"I know a lot of young guys who jump into head coaching jobs as fast as possible," said Kinzie, who will be 42 by the time the season opens this fall. "I'm glad I've been able to learn under so many great coaches. I've learned so much with the people I've coached under like Reggie Glon, Mike Davidson (current Marian coach) and Elmer Britton. And I've learned so much in the short time I've been with Scot Shaw. I'm a sponge for knowledge."

Offensively, Kinzie believes in running the football.

"You have to run the rock," he said. "I'm a big believer that everything is predicated on the ability to run the ball. You have to be able to pass it, too. But passing is based on teams committing on stopping the run. In late October when it's 40 degrees or worse and wet and muddy, it's not a good environment for spread football teams. I'm a flex triple-option guy, which I learned under Glon and what Shaw runs. I believe in the option. But if you have a quarterback who is a fantastic thrower, you're going to throw more that year."

Defensively, Kinzie likes the 4-3.

"I love the fact that with the 4-3, you can get away with having nine to 11 linebacker-types running around making tackles," Kinzie said.

Kinzie said that a coach has to connect with the players to keep the numbers up. While Riley increased numbers while he was there, schools in southwest Michigan like Hartford and Coloma have dropped to junior varsity only programs this fall and several other schools have gone to 8-man football.

"The way I've connected, I let them know that I love them and not just for what they do on Friday night," Kinzie said. "I preach family and I love these guys like I love my kids. When they see how genuine I am and the passion I have for young people, I've been able to connect with the kids I've coached. Success on the field means something different. And this school has won so they have an expectation of winning. I want to keep that standard going. But I think that in today's age, having a successful season is so much more than wins and losses. I want to make sure any kid that wants to have the opportunity to play at the next level can do so. And I want the young men to be people that others can look at and take pride in. I think it's important for these guys to be role models. Those are the wins that are more important than what happens on the field. Any coach that loses sight of both of those, loses sight of what it means to wear the title of head coach."

Kinzie is currently a math teacher at Niles High School. And he and his wife, Allison, have two sons, Mason, 15, and Broderick, 13.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Brandywine High School hires Justin Kinzie as football coach

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brandywine High School#Brandywine School#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Covid#Berkeley Zache#Bobcats
