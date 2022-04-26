ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Phish Perform 22-Minute ‘Simple’ At Madison Square Garden: Pro-Shot Video

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhish shared pro-shot video of the majestic and expansive “Simple” from Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The monstrous version, which came complete with an “Egg In A Hole Jam,”...

