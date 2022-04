Three former high school girls lacrosse players have been named to the 18-player roster for this summer’s World Lacrosse Women’s Championship. Bridgewater-Raritan’s Ally Mastroianni and Moorestown’s Marie McCool were two of six current or former players from the University of North Carolina named to the roster, while Rumson-Fair Haven’s Megan Douty, who graduated from the University of Maryland in 2015, was also selected.

