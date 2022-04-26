Bill Seeking To Require 'Community Standards' In Library Materials Heads To Governor’s Desk

On the Senate floor Tuesday, lawmakers unanimously passed a measure that aims to regulate content in libraries.

HB 3092 puts into statute a requirement that all library materials meet ‘community standards.’

What makes up a “community standard” will be defined at the local level.

“The language is a little vague in this, but it has to be. It would be nearly impossible to get into specifics on every issue, so what we’re doing is allowing the school boards to make those decisions,” said Sen. James Leewright (R-Bristow).

The bill's author said this could mean certain books may be allowed at some schools, but not others.

But, Oklahoma Library Association president Cherity Pennington says the bill doesn’t change much for librarians.

“We try to spend our collective development money very wisely. We do have age-appropriate materials in our libraries, and we also reflect community standards. So, I think this bill just reflects what school librarians already do,” Pennington said.

This measure is one of several bills this legislative session seeking to regulate content some consider problematic in schools.

“You could ask why would this be necessary, should the legislature be involved. But the truth is, the legislature had a number of proposals regarding libraries. many of them would have been damaging to our library system. So, I think a coalition of people on both sides of the aisle stood up in support of our libraries by merely codifying the statutes as they exist,” said Rep. John Waldron (D-Tulsa).

The ACLU of Oklahoma Policy Director Cindy Nyguen says the organization is concerned about HB3092 and its potential chilling effect on speech.

“Educators and librarians can be hesitant to discuss anything that they deem as controversial. However, we know that young people are already facing real world challenges such as racism, homophobia, as well as transphobia,” Nyguen said.

The measure is now headed to the Governor’s desk for consideration.