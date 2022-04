Katie Taylor – The amount of media we have had to do all week was huge. I’m sick of talking about myself but it’s been an amazing week so far. This is definitely very different than how I started boxing when I was eight or nine years old. Like Eddie said, I had to pretend I was a boy to get fights. Women’s boxing wasn’t even a sanctioned sport in Ireland. Now here we are many years later headlining MSG, the most iconic venue in boxing. Making history as the biggest women’s boxing match in history is just incredible. This is all of the sacrifice that I have been working for, for sure.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO