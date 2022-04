Bills Mafia, you may want to schedule a post-work nap on Thursday. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to kickoff starting at 8 p.m. this evening. Following a brief introduction, the Jacksonville Jaguars will get the draft started when they are put on the clock. In Round 1, every team has up to 10 minutes to make their selection. Some teams will use every second of the clock while others will turn in their selection in a more timely manner. With every team taking a different amount of time, there is no way to know exactly when the Buffalo Bills--currently slotted at No. 25--will be on the clock.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO