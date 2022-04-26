Visions of Venus

April, famously the cruelest month, has actually been home to 2022’s most psychedelic astrology. Along with a historic Jupiter-Neptune conjunction in the dreamy waters of Pisces, April’s cosmic weather also boasts a boundary-less Pisces stellium, and an incoming solar eclipse on the Taurus-Scorpio axis. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is — but fear not! The universe is doling out some much needed balance in the form of a full moon in Libra. This lunation, also known as the Pink Moon, operates on harmony, and who among us can’t use an extra boost of Venusian stability? Ahead, find out everything you need to know about April 2022’s rose full moon in Libra, as well as how to make the most of its magic.

