Public Notice

 2 days ago

Effective immediately, the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum has...

Awesome 92.3

Madison Harter Sworn In As New WMMC Board Member

Recently, Madison Harter, Bank Manager of Equity Bank, was elected onto the Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) Board of Trustees. Mrs. Harter was sworn in on Tuesday, April 12, by County Clerk Diane Thompson. “I want to thank everyone for giving me this wonderful opportunity,” said Madison Harter, WMMC Board...
POLITICS
Times Herald-Record

Village of Monroe mayor and trustees set to get steep pay increases in new budget

MONROE — The salaries for Monroe's mayor and four village trustees will jump for the first time in five years under the budget they are set to approve on Friday. The $11.2 million spending plan would increase Mayor Neil Dwyer's pay by 60% to $32,000 and trustees' pay by 67% to $15,000. The salaries for those elected positions have been $20,000 and $9,000, respectively, since 2017. ...
MONROE, NY

