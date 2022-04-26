Public Notice

MONROE — The salaries for Monroe's mayor and four village trustees will jump for the first time in five years under the budget they are set to approve on Friday. The $11.2 million spending plan would increase Mayor Neil Dwyer's pay by 60% to $32,000 and trustees' pay by 67% to $15,000. The salaries for those elected positions have been $20,000 and $9,000, respectively, since 2017. ...

MONROE, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO