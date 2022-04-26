ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Home where Betty White died lists for sale — but you can’t see inside

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjcPd_0fL1u8lo00

When one chapter ends, another one begins. And in the case of Betty White’s longtime Los Angeles home, that means a brand new future entirely.

Her Brentwood Park lair has listed for a princely $10.57 million sum, marking the first time the home has hit the market in more than 50 years. But instead of a new buyer calling the charming property with canary-yellow shutters their own, it’s being sold for land value — specifically, as an opportunity to “build your dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting,” the listing says.

White, the celebrated “Golden Girls” cast member, died in this home , located at 506 North Carmelina Ave., on New Year’s Eve mere weeks from her 100th birthday and six days after suffering a stroke.

“Betty passed in her sleep peacefully without pain. To me this is the most important thing and brings me comfort as her dear friend. Anything else is private to Betty,” White’s longtime agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement at the time.

White purchased the home in 1968 with her late husband Allen Ludden. The couple chose the house due to its proximity to various studios where she worked while still providing privacy, a spokesman for White’s estate told the Wall Street Journal , which was the first to report the listing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeyK5_0fL1u8lo00
The property is situated on .74 acres of land.
PostRAIN Productions for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqEiv_0fL1u8lo00
The home is gated upon entry.
Barcelo Photography for Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ryCE_0fL1u8lo00
The property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
PostRAIN Productions for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTkNz_0fL1u8lo00
The front porch with a yellow painted barn door.
PostRAIN Productions for Sotheby’s International Realty

As it stands, the property has five bedrooms and six bathrooms — and spans 3,029 square feet. But prospective buyers won’t be able to tour inside.

“There will be no interior access of the home,” the listing reads. “All showings are of the exterior only.”

Still, from this City of Angels perch, perks include “huge parklike grounds,” mountain views, and even vistas of the Getty Museum, according to the listing.

What’s more: the 3/4 of an acre lot has flower-filled gardens and old growth trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saPiB_0fL1u8lo00
The property spans over 3,000 square feet.
Barcelo Photography for Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Umroc_0fL1u8lo00
The separate guest house.
Barcelo Photography for Sotheby's International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRBI3_0fL1u8lo00
The pool.
Barcelo Photography for Sotheby's International Realty

Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty — Pacific Palisades Brokerage — holds the listing.

Despite maintaining ownership of this Los Angeles property and spending her final days there, White wanted to live elsewhere: her longtime home located north in Carmel, Calif. Weeks after that home hit the market in March, it landed a buyer in what appears to have been a bidding war.

That three-story seaside spread sold for $10.77 million, a good chunk above over the initial $7.95 million asking price.

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Mark Wahlberg Lists Longtime Beverly Hills Home for $87.5 Million

Mark Wahlberg is selling his more than 6-acre Beverly Hills megamansion for a cool $87.5 million. Mark Wahlberg is selling his more than 6-acre Beverly Hills megamansion for a cool $87.5 million. With 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, the home has more than enough room for the 50-year-old actor and...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Brentwood, CA
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

Tom Cruise's $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch Is a Sight to See

Tom Cruise is selling one of his homes — the one that fans likely know best. The actor has put his 320-acre property in Telluride, Colorado up for sale with an asking price of $39.5 million. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, you can take a tour of the cozy mountainside cabin for yourself.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Bernie Madoff’s Former Montauk Beach House Re-Lists for $22.5 Million

The Hamptons getaway that once belonged to disgraced financier Bernie Madoff came back on the market last Friday asking $22.5 million. On New York’s Long Island, the Hamptons getaway that once belonged to disgraced financier Bernie Madoff came back on the market last Friday asking $22.5 million. The three-bedroom,...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Just Responded to Claims Her Accent Is ‘Fake’—Here Where It Comes From

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve watched the new season, you may have questions about Chelsea Lazkani’s accent on Selling Sunset season 5 and if her voice is real or fake. Chelsea is the newest cast member on Selling Sunset, Netflix’s reality TV show about a group of agents at The Oppneheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. In an interview with TODAY in 2022, Chelsea explained that she joined the Selling Sunset cast to be a role model for other Black women in luxury real estate. “It was very [anxiety-inducing] to be in...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Girls#The Wall Street Journal#Barcelo Photography
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy