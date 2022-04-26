ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season

By Saul Escudero
 2 days ago

According to reports, Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag wants Donny van de Beek back at Manchester United for pre-season.

Since his arrival from Ajax in 2020, the Dutch Midfielder struggled to make the starting eleven and could never really be in the likes of ex-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The number 30's future with the Red Devils has been uncertain after the harsh season he's been through, being the main reason for the 25-year-old to be loaned to Everton so he could play more minutes.

It was claimed by Newspaper The Telegraph , that 'the arrival of his former manager at Johan Cruyff Arena has given him a lifeline' . Referring to the arrival of Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United.

It was also said that 'Ten Hag wants van de Beek back at Old Trafford for pre-season this summer following midfielder's loan at Everton'.

The Dutch manager made the Holland International van de Beek shine back then when Ajax reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Author Verdict:

New Manager Erik Ten Hag knows Donny van de Beek very well, and I have no doubt that he will make the 25-year-old shine again like he did in Ajax.

I believe that he is a great Midfielder but was surrounded by the wrong players and even worse managers.

