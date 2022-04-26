More than 30 years after claiming the school's first and only state championship, the 1991 South Salem baseball team will be honored prior to the Saxons' doubleheader against Bend on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Gilmore Field City Park.

The current Saxons and Saxon Baseball Foundation will honor the 1991 Saxons made up of then-head baseball coach Terry Haugen; assistant coaches Matt Boring, Pete Hoffert and Tony Sterns; and former teammates Steve Hagen, Scott Hardin and Todd Ouska, to name a few.

In the 15 years Haugen spent as head coach, he led the Saxons to five league championships, 12 playoff appearances and reached the semifinals four different years.

He also earned four league Coach of the Year awards and was named OSAA Baseball Coach of the Year in 1991.

That year, South Salem went 25-4 and ultimately defeated North Bend 7-4 for the state title.

Leading up to the state title game, the Saxons defeated North Eugene 9-3 in the first round, followed by a 10-6 victory over Reynolds in the quarterfinals and capped it off with a 2-1 win against West Linn in the semifinals.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: South Salem to honor its 1991 state champion baseball team before Saxons game