‘Friends’ themed house for sale in Ohio amuses Zillow Gone Wild. Take a look inside

Even though the popular NBC sitcom ended in 2004, Airbnbs and houses with a running “Friends” theme have been popping up all over the country: From the décor of this Houston house to this vacation rental in Florida , Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and Joey have been making their mark outside of New York lately.

Family room Screen grab from Zillow/Dayton Realtors

Now, this Dayton, Ohio, house can be thrown into the colorful mix.

On the real estate market for a cool $135,000 is this three-bedroom, one-bathroom home that is sure to pack on all the nostalgia.

“Could this BE any cuter,” the listing says in a Chandler Bing-like tone. “This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is currently a Friend’s themed short-term rental listed on AirBnB. Property comes fully furnished with all decor, appliances, kitchenware, linens and furniture in the property. Fully renovated to recreate Monica’s iconic apartment.”

As the photos show, the 1,137-square-foot home is the living embodiment of Monica and Rachel’s apartment, with its vivid lilac shaded walls. And hey! There’s even a race car bed.

Features that have been updated in and around the home include:

Roof

Windows

Furnace

Air conditioner

Water heater

Paint

Flooring

Washer/dryer hookups

And so much more.

Zillow Gone Wild , a popular real estate page on Facebook, caught wind of the house, and fans flocked to the comment section to voice their opinions.

“This is adorable and well-done,” one person noted. “I would only need a much bigger refrigerator!”

“I think it’s wonderful,” another said. “I’d take that in a heartbeat over another white on white home.”

“It’s all Friends themed,” someone pointed out. “Every room is decorated just like the same room on Friends… with ‘inside jokes’ sprinkled in here and there.”

“This would do fabulously as an Airbnb type place,” one person said. “Huge ‘Friends’ fan but this is a bit much for everyday life. For me, anyway. Well executed though.”

“I wonder where the owner got her degree in interior design,” another commented.

“So no one told you there was gonna be houses this way...” one person joked, playing off the “Friends” theme song.

“I’d SO buy it and not change a thing,” another said.

Dayton is about 54 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

