ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida AG Moody Targets Synthetic Drugs

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMwY5_0fL1tkzq00

As Florida continues to grapple with deadly opioids such as fentanyl, Attorney General Ashley Moody on Tuesday issued an emergency rule to outlaw eight synthetic drugs.

The order targeted drugs known as nitazenes, which Moody’s office said have been linked to at least 15 deaths in Florida since 2020. The order makes it a felony to possess, sell, manufacture or deliver the drugs, which do not have a medical use and can be 10 times more potent than fentanyl.

Moody said she also will work with lawmakers during next year’s legislative session to permanently outlaw the drugs.

“These synthetic opioids are evolving, becoming more deadly, and they are often being laced in with traditional drugs,” Moody told The News Service of Florida.

Moody said nitazenes were first found in Florida in 2020, with 13 reported cases. That increased to 171 cases last year and 84 so far this year. Moody said the prevalence is likely higher than what is being reported.

“As more and more synthetic opioids are making their way into the United States, folks need to be cautious and understand that more people are dropping dead from overdose than we have ever seen before,” she said.

The emergency rule said nitazenes are commonly available online, along with through illicit drug markets. It said they are often found in combination with drugs such as cocaine and fentanyl.

The emergency rule said nitazenes are believed to be primarily produced in China and shipped to the United States. The rule added the eight drugs to a list of what are known as Schedule I controlled substances.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Vice

Cops Still Don’t Want to Report Bad Batches of Drugs to Health Officials

Last year, Victoria’s state coroner recommended the state roll out a service that would allow users to check the content of their drugs and alert health officials to toxic batches. It came after three people were killed in 2017 by a toxic batch of drugs being sold as MDMA in Melbourne. Now, the Victorian Greens are trying to write something similar into law.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Opioids#Florida Ag#Nitazenes#The News Service
UPI News

11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania

April 11 (UPI) -- Members of a gun-trafficking ring that transported nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania, federal officials announced Monday. Eleven defendants led by 25-year-old Fredrick Norman, an Atlanta rapper also known as "Slowkey Fred," were charged with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AFP

US warns of 'mass overdoses' from fentanyl-spiked drugs

The top US agency combatting drug trafficking warned on Wednesday of a surge of "mass overdose" cases involving drugs like cocaine spiked with deadly amounts of fentanyl. Fentanyl -- which is cheap to make and is deadly in minute amounts -- and other synthetic opioids were involved in two thirds of the 105,000 US overdose deaths in the year to October 2021, according to the DEA. It told local law enforcement to assume that fentanyl is present in any drugs they come across. pmh/mlm
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
114K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy