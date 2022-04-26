ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

212 Citations, 32 Warnings Issued In One-Day Speeding Crackdown In St. Pete

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
2 days ago
 2 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – The St. Petersburg Police Department conducted a special traffic operation to crack down on speeding on Tuesday.

Officers concentrated on the west side of the city, primarily the Tyrone area, starting at 7 a.m. and continued throughout the day.

Public Information Specialist with the St. Petersburg Police Department said, “Officers issued 212 citations and 32 warnings during our speeding operation today. We will continue to conduct these operations on a monthly basis throughout various parts of the city.”

According to police, the northwest corner of 38th Avenue North and 66th Street has been the number one intersection in the city for crashes so far this year, with 7 in January, 17 in February, and 22 in March.

Saint Petersburg Me
1d ago

About time I have lived here 16 years and I think this is the first time.......now work on crime also.

J BOY
2d ago

what about the slow people that drive on the left lane when are you going to go out to them? all the crashes are caused by them the slow people

