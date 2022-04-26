212 Citations, 32 Warnings Issued In One-Day Speeding Crackdown In St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – The St. Petersburg Police Department conducted a special traffic operation to crack down on speeding on Tuesday.

Officers concentrated on the west side of the city, primarily the Tyrone area, starting at 7 a.m. and continued throughout the day.

Public Information Specialist with the St. Petersburg Police Department said, “Officers issued 212 citations and 32 warnings during our speeding operation today. We will continue to conduct these operations on a monthly basis throughout various parts of the city.”

According to police, the northwest corner of 38th Avenue North and 66th Street has been the number one intersection in the city for crashes so far this year, with 7 in January, 17 in February, and 22 in March.

