allen photo 4-26

By ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
 3 days ago
Where Wisconsin athletics will compete in the NIL world, and where it won't

Badgers athletes are finding success in the name, image and likeness space, but UW is sticking to rules others around the country aren't.

