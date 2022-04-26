One person dies after skydiving accident in Caldwell
The Caldwell Police Department responded to a skydiving accident at the Caldwell Airport on Monday afternoon.
The incident involved a tandem jump at Sky Down, according to CPD Lt. Damon Rice.
The two people jumped from the plane and deployed the parachute without any issues.
The experienced skydiver made a sharp turn during the descent, and the parachute lost air and collapsed.
One man died on the scene. The Canyon County Coroner's Office identified the man as 22-year-old Talon Robin from Meridian.
Rice said the other skydiver sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.
