Brooke County, WV

Brooke County officials encourage residents to look at voter registration cards as polling places have changed

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Election day is in two weeks away in the Mountain State and one local county is encouraging their residents to check their voter registration cards.

Brooke County precincts were changed due to state redistricting, and thousands needed new voter registration cards because of it.

County Clerk, Kim Barbetta says they can’t stress enough of the importance of residents looking at their new voter registration card.

“We sent out over 15,000 voter registration cards. So if you just look at them it’s going to tell you where your new polling place is. We have a lot of changes in Brooke County.”

Kim Barbetta – Brooke County Clerk

Barbetta also says if you have any questions or are not sure where to go to vote you can call them or stop by the courthouse.
Early voting starts tomorrow and run through May 7th.

