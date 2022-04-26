ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Antonio Solis named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 26 (UPI) — The Latin Recording Academy has named Marco Antonio Solís as its 2022 Person of the Year. The association said in a press release Tuesday that Solís, a Mexican singer, musician, composer, arranger, producer and artistic director, will be honored for his achievements in his more than four-decade...

gephardtdaily.com

