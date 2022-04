Workers at the legendary Greenwich Village movie house Film Forum have filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board in an effort to join a United Auto Workers Local. Film Forum workers filed the petition on Tuesday in a bid to have around 50 workers be represented in collective bargaining by UAW Local 2110, the New York-based culture and education-focused Local behind unions at Barnard College, the Bronx Museum of Arts, the ACLU, HarperCollins and Columbia University, among others. The staff members in the union’s desired bargaining unit include full- and part-time workers in theaters, administration,...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO