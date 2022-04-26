ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Frost Advisory for Ohio and West Virginia Wednesday Morning

By Zach Petey
 2 days ago

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Frost Advisory for the surrounding area.

The advisory will go into effect at 4 AM on Wednesday April 26th and expire at 9 AM.

Frost Advisory for Wednesday morning.

Clear skies, calm winds, and cool air will funnel into the Ohio Valley with overnight temperatures into Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s.

A look at Wednesday morning temperatures.

Frost could kill sensitive vegetation across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Take steps now to properly cover or pull in plants to reduce the risk of them being killed.

Frosty cold mornings are likely for Thursday and Friday as well. We will keep an eye on the forecast for you and alert you as soon as the weather headlines are issued.

