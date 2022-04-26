ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

One dead in Portales shooting

By Eastern New Mexico News staff
abc7amarillo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTALES — Police on Tuesday were investigating the shooting death of a Portales man in the 900 block of West 16th Street....

abc7amarillo.com

Comments / 2

Angel Collins
2d ago

RIP Justin you are already missed by so many! I swear people don't know haw to handle a situation now a days 🙄 it always leads to guns and or death! what ever happen to throwing some hands getting it down and over with i SWEAR!🤬

Reply(1)
2
