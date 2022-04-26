ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'There really is an urgent need', April is national Donate Life Month

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is national 'Donate Life Month.' It's an opportunity to...

The Link To Life

Thousands of people in the U.S. are waiting for an organ transplant. On a special edition newscast, we speak to families, experts and transplant recipients.
The Independent

Food bank demand soars in pandemic with 830,000 parcels given to children as ‘life is nothing but struggle’

Food bank use among families in Britain has soared above pre-pandemic levels over the last year, prompting urgent calls for ministers to bring welfare support in line with the rising cost of living.Data released by the Trussell Trust, a UK-wide network of more than 1,400 food bank centres, shows that more than 2.1 million parcels were provided to people facing financial hardship across the country in the year to April 2022 – up 14 per cent on two years before.This marks the first time food banks in the network have provided more than 2 million parcels outside of 2020-21, at...
'A chance': Spokane couple housing people formerly experiencing homelessness speaks out

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane has hundreds of people experiencing homelessness, some living in tents, others in cars or RVs, and some with nothing but a blanket on the sidewalk. As the city attempts to move quickly to secure a location for new shelter, community members are asking what is taking so long. But, the reality is that a new shelter alone won't fix the situation.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
TONIGHT: Link to Life, a KHQ news special

Tune in Wednesday, April 27 at 6:30 for a half-hour news special, "Link to Life." Currently, over 106,000 Americans are on the waiting list for an organ transplant, hoping for a donor match. Unfortunately, 17 of them die each day on average. In this half-hour special, we've followed the stories...
Pediatric transplant patients may not be keeping their adult doctor appointments

Young adults who received organ transplants as children may not be regularly attending their doctor appointments after leaving their pediatric providers. Missing these appointments is associated with longer and more frequent hospitalizations and poorer medication adherence, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Georgia found a significant...
