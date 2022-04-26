'There really is an urgent need', April is national Donate Life Month

Does the decision to save a life, need to drastically affect your own life? Shawna Sampson will tell that in the case of her organ donation, despite any preconceived notions you may have, the answer is no. "There's really no negative impact to the donor, past the donation," she says.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Every day on the job for staff at Sacred Heart's donor program is a day of changing and saving lives. The work never ends, and the goal is always the same, to find a match between a donor and a recipient in dire need of an organ transplant.
Millions of Americans have been depending heavily on the emergency food stamps given by states impacted by the pandemic. As the pandemic winds down, many states are ending or phasing out of emergency benefits. Some states are still going to give their residents the emergency food stamps through the month...
The Air Force said it is tracking state laws affecting LGBTQ members and their families, pledging to help with medical, legal and other assistance, including for families affected by Alabama’s recently enacted controversial trans youth laws. “The health, care and resilience of our DAF personnel and their families is...
Food bank use among families in Britain has soared above pre-pandemic levels over the last year, prompting urgent calls for ministers to bring welfare support in line with the rising cost of living.Data released by the Trussell Trust, a UK-wide network of more than 1,400 food bank centres, shows that more than 2.1 million parcels were provided to people facing financial hardship across the country in the year to April 2022 – up 14 per cent on two years before.This marks the first time food banks in the network have provided more than 2 million parcels outside of 2020-21, at...
A woman in Spokane became a living organ donor for her cousin. Now, she spends time talking about life post-donation, showing people the operation is not slowing her down. Her biggest piece of advice? Drink more water.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane has hundreds of people experiencing homelessness, some living in tents, others in cars or RVs, and some with nothing but a blanket on the sidewalk. As the city attempts to move quickly to secure a location for new shelter, community members are asking what is taking so long. But, the reality is that a new shelter alone won't fix the situation.
GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
On a sunny day last September, 20-year-old Haripriya Dukkipati walked into Duke’s emergency room for her first volunteer shift. The day started off slow. She and another student volunteer approached some patients and introduced themselves. Then they asked whether the patients would like to be screened for any “unmet...
Tune in Wednesday, April 27 at 6:30 for a half-hour news special, "Link to Life." Currently, over 106,000 Americans are on the waiting list for an organ transplant, hoping for a donor match. Unfortunately, 17 of them die each day on average. In this half-hour special, we've followed the stories...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday is International Guide Dogs Day, which is a day devoted to the people who call on their four-legged companions to be their eyes. Due to COVID-19 there’s actually a small shortage of guide dogs. “I started working with guide dogs about 10 minutes after I...
Young adults who received organ transplants as children may not be regularly attending their doctor appointments after leaving their pediatric providers. Missing these appointments is associated with longer and more frequent hospitalizations and poorer medication adherence, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Georgia found a significant...
Comments / 0