'There really is an urgent need', April is national Donate Life Month

Food bank use among families in Britain has soared above pre-pandemic levels over the last year, prompting urgent calls for ministers to bring welfare support in line with the rising cost of living.Data released by the Trussell Trust, a UK-wide network of more than 1,400 food bank centres, shows that more than 2.1 million parcels were provided to people facing financial hardship across the country in the year to April 2022 – up 14 per cent on two years before.This marks the first time food banks in the network have provided more than 2 million parcels outside of 2020-21, at...

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO