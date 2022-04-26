ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Center for Family Life and Recovery heightens addiction awareness

WKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for Family Life and Recovery is working on getting people who have any kind...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Dying for Help: Finding New Treatments for Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia nervosa reflects a crisis in care: Despite it being a lethal mental illness, there are no FDA-approved treatments for it. Myths and misinformation intensify the suffering of those with the illness—and those trying to help them. There is hope: A great deal of research is now underway, including...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

On Our Sleeves survey reveals many parents need support in starting mental health conversations with children

Between the challenges of everyday life and more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, kids face more pressure and distraction than ever before, a combination of factors that has led to a mental health crisis among children in the United States. That crisis means that, more than ever, caregivers need to be equipped to talk daily to their children about thoughts, feelings and emotions, which in turn can help caregivers better support children if they have a mental health concern.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Schizophrenia and the Family: Getting the Diagnosis

Hallucinations and delusions are not the first signs of schizophrenia. Schizophrenia can have a profound effect on families. Educating oneself about the disorder can help mitigate misunderstandings. Learning more effective ways to communicate with a loved one with schizophrenia can help decrease frustration and anger. Your adolescent has been acting...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Surviving Childhood Trauma

Titus, 6 foot 3 and all smiles, sought executive coaching with me. He wanted to learn better ways to impress upon his superiors that he deserved a promotion. I asked Titus about his background. He was born in upstate New York. As an infant, he was left outside in the winter cold so his parents would not be disturbed by his crying. Rescued by a concerned neighbor, he was placed in a foster home. He witnessed domestic violence between his foster parents. Child protective services removed him from that home after he was beaten by his foster father.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Life#Drug Addiction
psychologytoday.com

How to Help an Autistic Person Process Grief and Loss

Understanding and managing death and loss is an essential human need and right. Neurotypical and neurodiverse people may experience grieving very differently. Effective and humane explanations of death begin with understanding the person's particular communication style and providing meaningful context. Loss and death are an inevitable part of life; how...
TULSA, OK
Psych Centra

Depression and Substance Use: How Are They Linked?

Depression can lead to substance use disorder, and vice versa. With the right treatment, it’s possible to manage both conditions. The link between depression and substance use disorder (SUD) is complex, and the two can be related. Depression may motivate you to drink alcohol or use another substance to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
studyfinds.org

Experiencing parental domestic violence as a child linked to mental illness in adulthood

TORONTO, Ontario — Witnessing domestic violence at home is distressing for any child in the moment, but troubling new research suggests these incidents may have a much longer lasting impact. Scientists at the University of Toronto report roughly one-fifth (22.5%) of adults who experienced chronic parental domestic violence during childhood went on to develop a major depressive disorder in adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Fighting Stress, Anxiety, and Depression—Naturally

Some people choose medication for mental health treatment simply because it is easier than sticking to an equally effective behavioral plan. Protecting one's sleep is key to any natural plan to fight stress, anxiety, and depression. A new study shows that “short bouts” of moderate-intensity exercise may be effective in...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

More people are struggling with loneliness than diabetes, US surgeon general says

The link between loneliness and public health may not be readily apparent to many, but it is to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who visited his Miami hometown Friday with a broad agenda—meeting with health care workers about pandemic-related burnout, speaking with LGBTQ students about mental health concerns, and preparing to deliver the commencement address to graduating students of Miami Dade College on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Medical News Today

Antidepressants may not boost quality of life in the long term

One of the most widely used treatments for depression is antidepressant medications. They are often intended for short-term use. Although antidepressants have some benefits for certain individuals, their impact on the overall quality of life in the long term is not fully understood. A new study suggests that using antidepressants...
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Teens and Young Adults Overdosing on Drugs for Common Mental Health Issues

A high number of teens and young adults with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), like Xanax, or psychostimulant, like Adderall – medications commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders – have a recent medical prescription for a BZD or stimulant, according to Rutgers researchers who say physicians need to weigh the risks and benefits of these medications more closely.
KIDS
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
The Independent

Talking therapy may ease depression for people with dementia, study suggests

Talking therapy may improve depression symptoms for people with dementia providing hope for a group who typically do not benefit from antidepressants, new research suggests.Dementia patients often feel anxiety and depression, but how to treat these symptoms has puzzled experts as medicines commonly used for the conditions may not work for people living with dementia, and may cause side effects.Researchers suggest the study is important as it is the first review showing that psychological interventions – talking therapies – are effective and worthwhile in the context of ineffective drugs for depression in dementia.Led by UCL researchers, it also indicates the...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy