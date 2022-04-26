ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Fonda shares her thoughts on growing old: ‘You can be really young at 85’

By Daniel Neira
Jane Fonda is sharing her thoughts on growing old, explaining that “you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85.”

The legendary actress talked about her successful career in Hollywood during her most recent interview, promoting her popular Netflix series ‘Grace and Frankie’ with her co-star Lily Tomlin .

“I’m super-conscious that I’m closer to death. And it doesn’t really bother me that much,” Jane shared, confessing that what bothers her is that “My body is, you know basically not mine!” adding, “My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder’s not mine. You’re looking at somebody who’s only me from here up.”

The star says she appreciates being able to continue her incredible career in the entertainment industry, “The fact that I’m still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don’t have my old joints? And I can’t ski or bike or run anymore?”

Fans of the Netflix show are excited to watch the final season of ‘Grace and Frankie’ as they are known for being a hilarious duo on the small screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWCad_0fL1psxG00 GettyImages

Tomlin previously talked about the importance of the show and her experience working with Fonda, “I just knew we would do it because it was about something that was important to us, aging women and them not being marginalized and being treated like human beings and how they would want to be treated and thought of.“

