I had been at work for about an hour when my editor came rushing in with a very important announcement: “The scooters are here!”. Obviously I dropped everything I was doing to run out and see them for myself, as Mid-Valley Media has been following the Bird Inc. e-scooter saga for weeks, attending Albany City Council meetings to keep the public informed on the pending arrival of this eco-friendly transit option.

ALBANY, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO