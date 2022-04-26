Cool tonight, but a quick warming trend follows!

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
Australia's east coast is being battered by rain as experts warn floods and the relentless Big Wet is set to linger well into the weekend and the rest of the year. Sydney and Brisbane have been hit by showers on Tuesday morning, with the Sunshine State in particular already smashed with heavy rainfall overnight.
Enjoy this weather! Because an unsettled weather pattern returns over the weekend and we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms this weekend. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around...
NOAA - NWS Weather Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, April 25, issued its latest weather forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, April 26 to April 28, highlighting the winter-like weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the severe weather in the Midwest.
Another beautiful day Wednesday with winds increasing. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s with south winds gusting up to 30 mph. On Wednesday afternoon, storms will move into our panhandle and push to the southeast. Severe storms will be possible with large hail and damaging winds a concern.
A snowstorm will affect the northern tier of the US this week due to winter weather and strong winds that have been predicted to spread to the northern Rockies and Upper Midwest, as per the latest weather forecasts. The adverse weather is said to prompt the risks of travel disruption...
Look for below average temperatures with a chance of drizzle Thursday. We are looking for more sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow. By the weekend, high pressure will have the region under sunny skies with afternoon highs reaching right around average. Clouds and another chance of drizzle will return around the middle of next week.
Showers and storms are moving into Alabama this evening. A few of those storms could produce locally heavy rain. We have already seen a few spots with nearly a half inch of rain. The cold front will move across Alabama tonight into Tuesday morning. It will bring us scattered showers and storms. Lows will be […]
Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
Saturday and Monday will see the best of the bank holiday weekend sunshine with bright, dry weather and temperatures set to reach up to 59F in the south - as showers are expected to spread across the country on Sunday. The bank holiday will 'reasonably pleasant' for most of the...
