Environment

Cool tonight, but a quick warming trend follows!

WSFA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracking the tail end of a cold front; that means...

www.wsfa.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew

Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Sunny and Warm, But, Wet Weekend Ahead

Enjoy this weather! Because an unsettled weather pattern returns over the weekend and we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms this weekend. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Winds Increase As Warm Highs Continue

Another beautiful day Wednesday with winds increasing. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s with south winds gusting up to 30 mph. On Wednesday afternoon, storms will move into our panhandle and push to the southeast. Severe storms will be possible with large hail and damaging winds a concern.
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Cool with a chance of drizzle

Look for below average temperatures with a chance of drizzle Thursday. We are looking for more sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow. By the weekend, high pressure will have the region under sunny skies with afternoon highs reaching right around average. Clouds and another chance of drizzle will return around the middle of next week.
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy with below average temps

Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
Daily Mail

Two out of three isn't bad! Saturday and Monday set to see the best of the sunshine this bank holiday weekend with bright, dry weather and temperatures of up to 59F in the south as showers expected to spread across the country on Sunday

Saturday and Monday will see the best of the bank holiday weekend sunshine with bright, dry weather and temperatures set to reach up to 59F in the south - as showers are expected to spread across the country on Sunday. The bank holiday will 'reasonably pleasant' for most of the...
