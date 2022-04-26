ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Parker impressed by Bournemouth’s ‘spirit, desire and passion’ at Swansea

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker hailed his players’ desire after three goals inside the final 18 minutes secured a draw at Swansea in their quest for Sky Bet Championship promotion.

Substitute Kieffer Moore scored twice and Dominic Solanke converted a penalty as the second-placed Cherries fought back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 and secure what could prove to be a precious point.

Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win at leaders Fulham saw them move into third place, three points behind Bournemouth.

Both sides have three games remaining, with the Cherries due to host Forest next Tuesday.

“Immense spirit, desire, passion – all the words you commonly hear coaches say they want in their team,” Parker said after the late show in south Wales.

“We showed that in abundance. We started very slowly against a very good side and we had to go foot to the floor and be brave.

“At 3-0 you probably think take your medicine and regroup, but I am very proud of the team.

“To come back from 3-0 down was massive for us. Something you need from a team comes within, and my team have shown that consistently this year.”

Joel Piroe’s early double and a superb second-half strike from Cyrus Christie put Swansea in command.

But Moore, who broke his foot in February just a few minutes into his Bournemouth debut, turned the tide the visitors’ way after coming on as a 62nd-minute substitute.

The Wales striker scored his first Bournemouth goal 10 minutes later and then equalised in the 90th minute after Solanke had reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

But Swansea boss Russell Martin insisted Moore should have been sent off after making it 3-1.

Martin said: “Kieffer Moore should get sent off in the 73rd minute. I don’t like moaning about refereeing decisions, but he’s elbowed Flynn (Downes).

“Ben Cabango coming off is a massive moment for us. We had probably the smallest back three playing against the biggest front three players.

“They take our most dominant player out aerially, and then it’s some key moments really.

“The third goal, it’s a push on Flynn. These are just clear decisions. We should win the game at 3-0 up.

“But it’s a different feeling to Reading (when Swansea led 4-1 on Easter Monday) before drawing 4-4, it’s not a mentality problem. We’re playing a team who are where they are in the league, fighting for everything.”

Parker, however, was unhappy with Martin’s assertion that Moore should have been sent off.

He said: “I think it’s a bit harsh in saying that, to bring it up. It didn’t register with me.

“If Russell feels that way…I’m not sure that was the reason.

“I’ve nothing but full praise for Kieffer, he practically had two days of training.

“I didn’t want to bring him on as early as we did, but I felt we needed him to come on and make the difference.”

