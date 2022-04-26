Kubaton Training at UMA Saco

Virginia Oliver is someone who is unforgettable. Virginia has been introduced on many different media stations and featured recently on News Center Maine for her phenomenal life that is only getting better. She is beloved in Maine and has been dubbed, "The Lobster Lady." At 102 years old she is...
AUGUSTA, Maine — When Gov. Janet Mills signed the supplemental budget into law, more than 858,000 Mainers became eligible for $850 inflation relief checks. The Mills administration launched a website Friday to help answer people's questions about how to get those checks. The website, Maine.gov/reliefchecks, aims to answer a...
One of the many things that attract people to the State of Maine is our nearly pristine environment. Millions visit, or move to, Maine each year to enjoy the forests, fresh water, and fresh air. Now, it looks like our air quality is getting some national recognition. According to WMTW,...
PITTSTON, Maine — Firefighters from multiple departments were at the scene of a fire in Pittston reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday. As of 6:30 p.m., crews were still battling the blaze. The fire is located at 11 East Pittston Road, near the intersection of routes 194 and 27,...
SACO, Maine — Maine State Police and Saco Police were on the scene of an incident in Saco Friday night that closed the bridge on Market Street for several hours. According to Saco Police Chief Jack Clements, a driver of a vehicle died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being pulled over.
BANGOR, Maine — A person is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Bangor. According to police, officers were called to Harlow Street around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, investigators said they found a person who had been shot after a fight at a nearby business.
Usually between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, drivers and especially out-of-state license plates are seen scattered all over the Maine Turnpike since Vacationland is such a destination during the summer months, especially on weekends. However, even off-season and during the work week, people (and license plates) from away are seen making their way up and down the Turnpike on the daily (myself included, since I drive up from New Hampshire every morning).
ELIOT, Maine — It’s rare for 6-year-old Macie Semrau to miss a day of kindergarten, but when she recently refused to even get dressed for school, her mother kept her home. As luck would have it, her unexplained unwillingness to go to school positioned her to help save her father’s life when he experienced a sudden medical emergency in the basement of their home.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Deadly shootings by police in Old Town and Falmouth were justified, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Friday. Frey released results of investigations Friday into the April 14, 2020, death of 31-year-old Thomas Powell of Old Town and the Oct. 19, 2021, death of 51-year-old Daniel DiMillo.
(BDN) -- Miles of old roads that have been designated as abandoned or discontinued wind through every town and county in rural Maine, tracing worn lines across the woods and former farm fields. But although the legal designation means that municipalities no longer have to maintain, plow or care for them, it doesn’t mean the roads aren’t in use.
(BDN) -- A toxic, predatory invasive worm capable of unlimited self-cloning has arrived in Maine. The first sightings were reported last fall from southern and central parts of Maine of the hammerhead worm, a flatworm that can range from 8- to 15-inches long and is distinguished by the unique hammer or shovel-shaped head.
Towers used to be at the top of a lot of Maine mountains. When I was a kid, my grandfather took me up Chick Hill in Clifton for the first time. We treated it like it was pretty much a Mt. Everest expedition, as far as out level of preparedness. I had a canteen, a knife, a first-aid kit, a whistle, and a survival blanket.... for an afternoon "hike" up the hill. I even have a photo...
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
Sarah Phelps, from Southwest Harbor, will be representing the State of Maine, in the Miss Earth National Competition. Sarah graduated from MDI High School in 2015, from the University of New Hampshire in 2019 and received a Masters of Science in Sports Leadership with a focus in Sports Psychology from the University of Miami in 2021.
I don't know how I missed this. I work near Merrill Auditorium and see it daily. I have also been going to Merrill since it was Portland City Hall Auditorium. I saw the B-52s back in the early '90s when it was city hall. I love this venue. I've loved it since I've been in Maine for 35 years. I've been to almost every Magic of Christmas since the Portland Symphony Orchestra started doing them. But today, pulling onto Congress Street, there it was staring me right in the face and I had NEVER noticed it before. The words Merrill Auditorium are etched along the bricks near the entrance.
SACO (WGME) – A Maine family experiencing homelessness says they've been staying at a Saco hotel for months. Donna Smith says she's been living at the Ramada in Saco with her fiance and son since early December. They've been staying there using emergency rental relief. “From what we were...
Over 800,000 residents are eligible for a stimulus check worth $850 in the state of Maine this summer. The stimulus payments are part of a package put forth by Governor Janet Mills worth $1.2 billion dollars. The proposal was passed on April 20, 2022. The agreement on the bill was...
Ladies and Gentleman, Lewiston is becoming one with mother nature. I love Thorns Craig Bird Sanctuary, I grew up right next to it and I always use to walk my dog Nelly and appreciate the gifts of wildlife that we have in Maine. But now, we get to experience a...
Maine has over 500 cities, towns, and plantations. You already know that over 40 of these places are named after other cities and countries; Norway, Paris, Denmark, Sweden, Belfast, China, etc. But did you know that Maine has a bunch of places that are named after locations referenced in the Holy Bible? Here's what we've found so far. Maybe you can help us add to this list.
In a followup robocall, the school's principal explained that students and staff have returned to their classes. She also wanted to thank the Augusta Police Department and Maine State Police for their help with the incident. Original story follows... According to a robocall from the Augusta School District, out of...
