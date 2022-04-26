Kubaton Training at UMA Saco

I don't know how I missed this. I work near Merrill Auditorium and see it daily. I have also been going to Merrill since it was Portland City Hall Auditorium. I saw the B-52s back in the early '90s when it was city hall. I love this venue. I've loved it since I've been in Maine for 35 years. I've been to almost every Magic of Christmas since the Portland Symphony Orchestra started doing them. But today, pulling onto Congress Street, there it was staring me right in the face and I had NEVER noticed it before. The words Merrill Auditorium are etched along the bricks near the entrance.

