Sandoval County, NM

Wanted: Applications for vacant district court seat

By Gregory Hasman
rrobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 13th Judicial District Court will have a vacancy starting in July. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law House Bill 68, which increased the number of 13th Judicial District Court judge seats from eight to nine....

rrobserver.com

