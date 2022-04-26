ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Man in critical condition after shooting at Everett apartment complex

 2 days ago
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and left in critical condition at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon. Police say a call came in about...

Police searching for suspect in Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at an Everett apartment complex that left a man critically injured, according to the Everett Police Department. According to police, two men got into a fight inside an apartment at Timber Hill Apartments, located in the 7700...
