Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral vandal flashes middle finger for security cams

By Jennifer Kveglis
 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Southeast Cape Coral woman’s cameras captured a face mask-wearing man vandalizing her property in the middle of the night.

Teresa Burns lives on Southeast Van Loon Terrace. Last month, she was out of town when the pony-tailed mystery man went on a flipping frenzy while holding a beer can. Burns said for 20 minutes, he rummaged through her property, yanking out landscaping lights, knocking down lawn ornaments, and tipping over trash cans.

“Pretty much every one of these, all of the flags were tipped over. Just laying out in the yard or in the flower bed. Knocking over my birds, knocking over my palm tree over there,” she said.

Once she returned home, Burns spent about $200 and three hours of her time to piece it back together. Now, she hopes someone will recognize him to help Cape Coral Police bring her some closure.

“Just hurts your feelings that you take such good pride in something and someone wants to come mess it up. He was only here 20 minutes,” she said, “Why my yard? Why mine? I don’t know you. Why would you pick mine just out of random when I’ve lived here 36 years. I’ve never had one minute’s worth of problems here.”

